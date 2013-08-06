© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Indy Car Driver Tagliani Loses Bet To Dixon

Published August 6, 2013 at 7:10 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Linda Wertheimer.

Indy car driver Alex Tagliani is a winner on the track, but he lost a bet to fellow driver Scott Dixon on who could raise more money for charity. Loser Tagliani had to ride a tricycle and milk a cow while dressed in a beaver costume at the Indiana State Fair. Still, Tagliani had the last laugh when he beat Dixon on the go-cart track, still wearing the beaver suit. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.