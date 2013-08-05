Woman Killed In Venice Beach Rampage Was On Her Honeymoon

The young woman killed Saturday when a car plowed through the crowded boardwalk in Venice Beach, Calif., was an Italian honeymooner.

Alice Gruppioni, 32, was there with her new husband, Christian Casadei. He was among the 11 people injured by the speeding vehicle. They were married on July 20, according to NBC News.

"We were walking, we were happy ... and suddenly everything changed," Casadei said afterward, according to the Italian news agency ANSA. "I still can not believe and do not even remember exactly ... it is all very confusing."

As we reported Sunday, 38-year-old Nathan Campbell turned himself in a few hours after the incident. He's been booked on suspicion of murder and is being held on $1 million bail. The Los Angeles Times describes Campbell as a "transient ... who sources said was possibly living in his car." There's no word on what, if anything, motivated the attack.

Surveillance cameras captured the horrific scene as the car plowed into people on the boardwalk. As you might expect, some of the images are quite disturbing. So be sure you want to watch if you click on such reports, including this one from NBC's The Today Show.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.