Preschooler To Serve Second Term As Mayor Of Minn. Town

Published August 5, 2013 at 7:03 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer.

We mentioned the mayor of Dorset, Minnesota, Bobby Tufts. He's now four years old. His name was pulled out of a hat last year, making him mayor of the town of 20 people. Dorset doesn't have a formal government. Mayor Tufts enjoys shaking hands. He gives fishing advice. Yesterday, his name was drawn again for a second term. It will be a second job, because now he starts preschool.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.