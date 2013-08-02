WATCH: So Cute! Baby Elephant Splashes In Kiddie Pool

We'll get back to the real news, soon enough. But right now, we're pausing for a moment of cute.

The Fort Worth Zoo is celebrating the "biggest baby in town," a less-than-month-old, 300-pound baby elephant named Belle. (It's the second elephant birth in the zoo's 104-year history.) Yesterday, with the Texas sun high overhead, they let Belle splash around in a kiddie pool. And there's nothing more to be said other than, watch:

Update at 4:03 p.m. ET. Something Cuter?

We promise we don't spend our entire workday looking for cute animals on the Internet. But Google Earth Pics just tweeted a picture of baby platypuses, which is just adorable. Enjoy:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.