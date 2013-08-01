Lissie On World Cafe

When Lissie stopped by World Cafe for her session about a month ago, she still didn't have a name for her new album. Now titled Back to Forever, the singer's second record is due out Sept. 10; it comes three years after the release of her debut, Catching a Tiger. Lissie's new songs emphasize her observations of the world around her. "Shameless," for example, focuses on what people will do for stardom.

Lissie's music is solidly grounded in her folk roots, though she also evokes a Stevie Nicks-like presence in her popular cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Go Your Own Way." But Lissie continues to evolve as a rock artist, especially when she wields her Telecaster in the studio. In this installment of World Cafe, hear the charismatic singer perform three energized and heartfelt songs.

