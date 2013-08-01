© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Lissie On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published August 1, 2013 at 4:03 PM EDT
Lissie.
Lissie.

When Lissie stopped by World Cafe for her session about a month ago, she still didn't have a name for her new album. Now titled Back to Forever, the singer's second record is due out Sept. 10; it comes three years after the release of her debut, Catching a Tiger. Lissie's new songs emphasize her observations of the world around her. "Shameless," for example, focuses on what people will do for stardom.

Lissie's music is solidly grounded in her folk roots, though she also evokes a Stevie Nicks-like presence in her popular cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Go Your Own Way." But Lissie continues to evolve as a rock artist, especially when she wields her Telecaster in the studio. In this installment of World Cafe, hear the charismatic singer perform three energized and heartfelt songs.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye