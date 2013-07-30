© 2021
Giant KFC Bucket Not Your Typical Yard Decoration

Published July 30, 2013 at 6:40 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In Waynesboro, Georgia, Aleena Headrick thought she was hallucinating when she saw a huge Kentucky Fried Chicken bucket in her front yard. Turns out her landlord collects vintage signs and put it there. It quickly became a big draw for gawkers, which Headrick finds amusing.

As she told a local TV station, she can now direct friends to come down to a KFC bucket and turn right. She even imagines putting giant mashed potatoes next to it. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.