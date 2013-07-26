A Tale Of Two Massive Rallies In Egypt

At the request of Egypt's army chief, Gen. Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, many Egyptians took to the street Friday to give him a mandate for what he calls a "war against terrorism" on Islamists.

His call drew a huge response from those opposed to Mohammed Morsi, but it also brought out large numbers of supporters of the ousted president who is allied with the Muslim Brotherhood.

As the following photographs show, anti-Morsi protesters rallied in Cairo's Tahrir Square ...

Andre Pain / EPA/Landov / An Egyptian police helicopter flies over Tahrir Square, as protesters demonstrate in support of armed forces in Cairo on Friday.

... while those allied with Morsi gathered near the Rabaa al-Adawiya mosque.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.