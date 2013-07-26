© 2021
A Tale Of Two Massive Rallies In Egypt

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published July 26, 2013 at 2:30 PM EDT

At the request of Egypt's army chief, Gen. Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, many Egyptians took to the street Friday to give him a mandate for what he calls a "war against terrorism" on Islamists.

His call drew a huge response from those opposed to Mohammed Morsi, but it also brought out large numbers of supporters of the ousted president who is allied with the Muslim Brotherhood.

As the following photographs show, anti-Morsi protesters rallied in Cairo's Tahrir Square ...

An Egyptian police helicopter flies over Tahrir Square, as protesters demonstrate in support of armed forces in Cairo on Friday.
Andre Pain / EPA/Landov
/
An Egyptian police helicopter flies over Tahrir Square, as protesters demonstrate in support of armed forces in Cairo on Friday.

... while those allied with Morsi gathered near the Rabaa al-Adawiya mosque.

Krishnadev Calamur
Krishnadev Calamur is NPR's deputy Washington editor.
