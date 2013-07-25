ELO's Jeff Lynne Describes His Work In The Studio

Jeff Lynne isn't quite at the forefront of '70s and '80s classic rock, but he was responsible for some formidable records with Electric Light Orchestra and Traveling Wilburys; later, he produced releases for Wilbury collaborators Tom Petty, Roy Orbison and George Harrison.

Here, World Cafe talks to Lynne from his studio in England to discuss his past work, which includes the creation of the Beatles track "Free As a Bird" for Anthology 1. Recently, Lynne has also reissued the live ELO album Zoom and his own solo collection, Armchair Theatre.

