Bombino On World Cafe

Nomad is an appropriate title for Bombino's new album; a member of the Tuareg tribe in Saharan Africa, the guitar was first relocated to a refugee camp in Algeria, where he learned to play his instrument. In 2011, he went into exile in Burkina Faso, which led to the making of his first album, Agadez.

Black Keys guitarist and producer Dan Auerbach heard the album and invited Bombino to Nashville to put together a second album, Nomad. Bombino's explosively exciting desert-guitar sound somehow fit perfectly with Auerbach's rock/funk/kitchen-sink aesthetic, making for an album that's both thrilling and hypnotic.

This episode was originally aired on Aug. 30, 2013.

