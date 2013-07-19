Canadian Woman Picks Marriage Proposal Over Jail Time

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Marcia Belyea was on a drive with her boyfriend when she heard a police siren. The Canadian woman was pulled over, and told she owed $2,000 in parking tickets and faced 30 days in jail. As she wept in the police car, Belyea was offered a deal. Charges would be dropped if she took her boyfriend's hand in marriage.

Yes, this traumatic event was an elaborate wedding proposal. Believe it or not, she said yes. But Marcia, you have the right to revenge.

