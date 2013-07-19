© 2021
Bebel Gilberto On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published July 19, 2013 at 4:40 PM EDT
Bebel Gilberto.

Bebel Gilberto may be the daughter of Joao Gilberto, one of the first bossa nova composers, but that's hardly her only claim to fame. Her album Tanto Tempo, produced by the electronic artist Suba, was a best-seller in Brazil throughout the 2000s.

Here, World Cafe revisits a 2004 session with Bebel Gilberto, including two songs from her self-titled follow-up album to Tanto Tempo. It's a move away from the electronic elements she'd embraced for so many years; here, she discusses that transition, her famous father and the constant movement in her life.

