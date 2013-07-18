Os Mutantes On World Cafe

One of the most influential Brazilian psychedelic rock bands of the Tropicália movement, Os Mutantes released its first album in 35 years, Haih or Amortecedor, in 2009. Formed by brothers Sergio and Arnaldo Dias, the group initially drew inspiration from the likes of Jimi Hendrix, English rock and traditional Brazilian music.

Os Mutantes' music often mirrored the turbulent political atmosphere of Brazil, but the band has also endured to become one of the country's most influential acts. In spite of nearly constant membership changes, followed by a long hiatus, Os Mutantes reunited in 2006 for a highly anticipated tour.

Hear two songs from a 2009 World Cafe session, which amply demonstrates the group's ability to remain politically relevant while pumping out psychedelic jams.

