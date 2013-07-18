© 2021
96-Year-Old Store Owner Wins Standoff With Robber

Published July 18, 2013 at 7:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Magaretta Wolf has owned a grocery store in Marshfield, Wisconsin for more than 50 years. So when a masked robber recently demanded she hand over the store's cash, she refused, saying you can have all the Tootsie Rolls you want but I am not opening that cash register. By the way, Wolf is 96.

She didn't even budge when the robber displayed a small knife. Noticing a security camera, he finally ran out the door. Wolf says simply that the money in that register is hers. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.