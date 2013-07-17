© 2021
English Soccer Team Sees New Level Of Fan Dedication

Published July 17, 2013 at 7:04 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

English soccer team Arsenal has seen a new level of fan dedication. As the players were sightseeing in Vietnam, where they play today, they noticed a man in an Arsenal shirt running alongside the team bus. He kept pace for more than three miles. Players began chanting: Sign him up.

UNIDENTIFIED MEN: Sign him up. Sign him up. Sign him up.

GREENE: Finally the team invited him on board. One player said the guy had an unbelievable six-pack, we were sort of feeling jealous.

