Canadian Town Is Nuts For Taters

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The Canadian town of Florenceville-Bristol produces about a third of the world's frozen french fries. So, of course, this tater town celebrated National French Fry Day over the weekend and unveiled a huge portrait of the town's covered bridge made from 5,700 fries. They also submitted it for a Guinness world record which doesn't yet have a category for French fry art. Guess Guinness better catch up. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.