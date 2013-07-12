Phoenix On World Cafe

The French band Phoenix seems to be appearing at the top of music charts all over the world. In 2009, Phoenix's album Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix guided them to fame with popular tracks like "1901" and "Lisztomania."

Released in April, the band's latest album, Bankrupt!, is a departure from its earlier pop sound, with more complex elements at its core. Phoenix joins World Cafe Live to perform both new and old songs onstage in Philadelphia. Frontman Thomas Mars and guitarist Laurent "Branco" Brancowitz also chat about dealing with the success of Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix and growing up in Versailles.

This World Cafe studio session was originally published July 12, 2013.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.