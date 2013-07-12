© 2021
Phoenix On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published August 12, 2013 at 2:00 PM EDT
French indie-rock band Phoenix performs on stage at the 13th Annual Non-COMMvention in Philadelphia in May.
The French band Phoenix seems to be appearing at the top of music charts all over the world. In 2009, Phoenix's album Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix guided them to fame with popular tracks like "1901" and "Lisztomania."

Released in April, the band's latest album, Bankrupt!, is a departure from its earlier pop sound, with more complex elements at its core. Phoenix joins World Cafe Live to perform both new and old songs onstage in Philadelphia. Frontman Thomas Mars and guitarist Laurent "Branco" Brancowitz also chat about dealing with the success of Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix and growing up in Versailles.

This World Cafe studio session was originally published July 12, 2013.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
