After WikiLeaks Drama, Kremlin Goes Old School

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. While NSA leaker Edward Snowden is still in limbo at a Moscow airport, the Kremlin isn't taking any chances. Its new defense against hackers and leakers? Typewriters. The Kremlin's security agency has bought $15,000 worth of typewriters. A source told a Russian newspaper that after WikiLeaks and the Edward Snowden scandal, the Kremlin decided to, quote, "expand the practice of creating paper documents." It's MORNING EDITION.