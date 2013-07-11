© 2021
New Law Creates Business Opportunities In China

Published July 11, 2013 at 4:00 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

In Chinese culture, filial piety is the virtual of respect for one's elders. In fact, a new Chinese law requires adults to provide financial and emotional support to their elderly relatives, which brings us to today's last word in business: outsourcing tender loving care.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

That's right. This new law is giving entrepreneurs a business opportunity. The Wall Street Journal reports that China's version of eBay now has listings that offer services like running errands or standing in line.

MONTAGNE: So if one is too busy to check in on the folks, just hire someone to chat with them or even, say, celebrate their birthdays. Such services are going for about $16 an hour, transportation extra.

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

GREENE: And I'm David Greene. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.