Latin Roots: Catupecu Machu

XPN | By David Dye
Published July 11, 2013 at 3:50 PM EDT
Argentine-rock band Catupecu Machu.
Though Argentina may be known for tango music, there is a strong and thriving rock scene that seems to be taking over. World Cafe recently traveled to Buenos Aires to visit the home-studio of Catupecu Machu, one of Argentina's most popular rock bands.

Formed in the mid-90's by brothers Fernando and Gabriel Ruíz Díaz, Catupecu Machu's mix of pop-metal became incredibly popular in the Latin music scene, leading to appearances on stadium shows like the Monsters of Rock music festival. This segment of Latin Roots features a performance from their latest album, El Mezcal Y La Cobra, recorded live in their rehearsal space in Buenos Aires.

Latin Roots on World Cafe is made possible through a grant from The Wyncote Foundation.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
