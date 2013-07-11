© 2021
Giant Python Snakes His Way Into Thrift Shop

Published July 11, 2013 at 6:16 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne.

A break-in at an Australian thrift store had police stumped. There was a hole in the ceiling and smashed merchandise. Nothing was missing. Not a burglar, possibly a prankster on a rampage. The next day, staff spotted the intruder still in the store. It was a giant python, 19 feet long, 37 pounds, the head the size of a small dog. The local newspaper reported police chose not to handcuff the culprit, quote, "for logistical reasons."

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.