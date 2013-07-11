© 2021
Frank Turner On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published August 29, 2013 at 11:00 AM EDT
Frank Turner.

Singer-songwriter Frank Turner has a fanatically large following in the U.K. Though he might not be filling large halls in the States quite yet, his American fans are just as dedicated and engaged.

Originally a member of the punk band Million Dead, Turner moved on to a solo career after the band broke up in 2005. He has now shifted to a more acoustic, folk sound, with a voice that is still reminiscent of his past punk days. His latest album, Tape Deck Heart, was recorded in the U.S. by producer Rich Costey, who's worked with artists like Muse, Weezer and Rage Against The Machine.

On this installment of World Cafe, Turner talks about everything from songwriting to politics — and even a little bit about his tattoos.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
