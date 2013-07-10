Charles Bradley On World Cafe

Soul man Charles Bradley knew he could sing — former band members and friends always told him that. But he just never got the shot, shuttling from one odd job to another. Into his 50s, Bradley was living with his mother in New York and performing as a James Brown interpreter under the name "Black Velvet." When Daptone Records co-founder Gabriel Roth saw him perform, this soul man finally got his shot at fame.

At 62, his 2011 debut album No Time For Dreaming was a breakthrough. On this installment of World Cafe, hear songs from Bradley's latest album, Victim Of Love, released in April.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.