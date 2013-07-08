World Cafe Next: Daughn Gibson

Pennsylvania singer-songwriter Daughn Gibson has a deep baritone voice like Johnny Cash and a country style not unlike Lee Hazlewood. Toss in a few electronic loops and bagpipes, and Gibson's second album, Me Moan, is a spooky production.

The former drummer of the metal band Pearls & Brass released his first solo album, All Hell, in 2012. Gibson learned to love the storytelling of country music while working as a long-haul trucker, and those late-night drives seemed to contribute to his aesthetic, as well: There are ghosts in Gibson's machine, intense and unlike anything you've heard in a while.

