World Cafe Next: Daughn Gibson

XPN | By David Dye
Published July 8, 2013 at 11:05 AM EDT
Daughn Gibson.
Pennsylvania singer-songwriter Daughn Gibson has a deep baritone voice like Johnny Cash and a country style not unlike Lee Hazlewood. Toss in a few electronic loops and bagpipes, and Gibson's second album, Me Moan, is a spooky production.

The former drummer of the metal band Pearls & Brass released his first solo album, All Hell, in 2012. Gibson learned to love the storytelling of country music while working as a long-haul trucker, and those late-night drives seemed to contribute to his aesthetic, as well: There are ghosts in Gibson's machine, intense and unlike anything you've heard in a while.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
