Boy Saved From Drowning By Woman Posing For Engagement Photo

Published July 5, 2013 at 7:06 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Many couples have an engagement story, not so many a story about the engagement photos. Becki Salmon and her fiance were posing on the banks of a fast-moving creek in a Philadelphia park - the perfect spot. Until, that is, a five-year-old started drowning right behind them, reports WPVI TV.

Salmon jumped into the water and saved the boy. Turns out, it was the couple that was perfect. Becki is a trained lifeguard. Both are paramedics.

