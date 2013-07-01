World Cafe Next: Elastic Bond

The Miami-based Latin alternative band Elastic Bond has a varied sound that's hard to pinpoint. Its debut album, Real, contains tropical elements well suited to its home state of Florida, but funky horns and retro-leaning samples help freshen that sound. The combination of genres goes well with the band's name, which references a chemical equation.

Venezuelan producer Andres Ponce and Honduran singer Sofy Cantato also drop influences like A Tribe Called Quest into the mix, and describe their band as looking backwards in order to move ahead. In this installment of World Cafe: Next, hear two songs from the new album.

