World Cafe Next: Elastic Bond

XPN | By David Dye
Published July 1, 2013 at 4:50 PM EDT
Elastic Bond.
The Miami-based Latin alternative band Elastic Bond has a varied sound that's hard to pinpoint. Its debut album, Real, contains tropical elements well suited to its home state of Florida, but funky horns and retro-leaning samples help freshen that sound. The combination of genres goes well with the band's name, which references a chemical equation.

Venezuelan producer Andres Ponce and Honduran singer Sofy Cantato also drop influences like A Tribe Called Quest into the mix, and describe their band as looking backwards in order to move ahead. In this installment of World Cafe: Next, hear two songs from the new album.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
