Designers To Put Homer Simpson's Car To The Test

"Simpsons" fans might remember an episode where Homer designs a car. It's a puke-green monstrosity with tail fins, extra-large drink holders and a bubble dome to keep kids separated. Well, they couldn't resist. Some automotive designers built a real car based on Homer's epic design.

GREENE: It may not be powerful like a gorilla, yet soft and yielding like a Nerf ball, as Homer described his, but they'll put it to the test tomorrow in California.

