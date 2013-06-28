© 2021
Designers To Put Homer Simpson's Car To The Test

Published June 28, 2013 at 6:57 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

"Simpsons" fans might remember an episode where Homer designs a car. It's a puke-green monstrosity with tail fins, extra-large drink holders and a bubble dome to keep kids separated. Well, they couldn't resist. Some automotive designers built a real car based on Homer's epic design.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE SIMPSONS")

GREENE: It may not be powerful like a gorilla, yet soft and yielding like a Nerf ball, as Homer described his, but they'll put it to the test tomorrow in California.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.