Delta CEO Helps Worried Mom Make Her Flight
And that brings us to today's last word in business, which is courtesy seating. Jessie Frank is a mom who was worried that she was going to be late to pick up her daughter at camp.
She was on standby in Washington, D.C., for an overbooked Delta flight to Atlanta, when a man offered her his seat. Turns out it was Delta CEO Richard Anderson. His kindness helped the mom, and earned some good PR for the company.
GREENE: And we should say, Anderson did make the flight. The CEO rode in the cockpit jump seat.
