Cardboard Bike's Fundraiser Is Rolling

By Mark Memmott
Published June 25, 2013 at 1:27 PM EDT
The cardboard bicycle.
A quick update for the many who seemed fascinated by Israeli inventor Izhar Gafni's cardboard bicycle and his bid to bring it to the world:

The online fundraiser we posted about earlier this month was launched Tuesday. Click here if you're interested in seeing what Gafni's Cardboard Technologies has going and what's promised — depending on how much you contribute ($1 to join; $50 for a miniature model of a bike; $290 for a limited edition, early production model of the bike itself).

Delivery depends, of course, on how well the fundraising effort goes. The goal is $2 million. As of early afternoon Tuesday, a little more than $10,000 had been collected. If all goes well and the company takes off, Gafni has said he hopes the bikes can be sold for about $20 each and that they will bring cheap, reliable transportation to some of the world's poorest nations.

If the bikes are eventually produced and delivered, you also might want to consider a cardboard helmet.

