Bakery Apparently Mishears Cake Order

Good morning, I'm David Greene with congratulations to Laura Gramble. She graduated from Indiana University. To celebrate, mom ordered a cake - Indiana red and white with a photo of Laura's face. And one more request, a graduation cap made of icing.

The baker evidently misheard and drew a cat, instead, on Laura's head - pink nose, white whiskers. The Grambles laughed it off, and kept the cake from the bakery. Laura says they must have thought she was going to become a veterinarian.

