Putin Denies Stealing Kraft's Super Bowl Ring

Published June 17, 2013 at 7:17 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

When New England Patriots' owner Robert Kraft met with then-Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2005, he showed off his new bling, his Super Bowl ring. And this is where the stories diverge. Kraft told a crowd, last week, that Putin put the ring on and said, I can kill someone with this ring. He then put it in his pocket and he walked away. For their part, a Kremlin spokesman says this whole thing is weird and that the ring was most definitely a gift.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.