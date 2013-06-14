KT Tunstall On World Cafe

In the spring of 2012, Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall traveled to Tucson, Ariz., to work on her sixth album, Invisible Empire // Crescent Moon. But before she could return to finish the record, a lot happened in her personal life: The death of her father, as well as the dissolution of her marriage to drummer Luke Bullen, left Tunstall in a standstill. She eventually returned to Arizona to finish the album, only to realize that the songs she'd already written predicted the turmoil that would follow.

Tunstall's career was kick-started in 2004 with the success of her most popular song, "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree." In this installment of World Cafe, the singer explains the story behind the well-known song.

