Harley Davidson Sends Pope Francis Gifts

Published June 14, 2013 at 7:18 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, BYLINE: Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. Pope Francis received an unusual gift this week from the American company Harley Davidson: two motorcycles and a black leather jacket with an eagle on the back. The occasion is a gathering of thousands of bikers in Vatican City this weekend hoping for a blessing of the motorbikes. Pope Francis is known to be a man of the people - no word on whether the Holy Father is a biker. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.