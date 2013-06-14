© 2021
European Pet Passport Lets Animals Travel To EU States

Published June 14, 2013 at 7:13 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne.

The European Union is a big fan of traveling pets. It has pet passports that allow them to travel through all the member states. Still, until this week, there was a limit. Travelers could only take up to five pets across the borders.

Now, thanks to a pet-loving member of the EU Parliament, those who prefer to travel with herds of animals are now free to roam, as long as they're heading for a competition or a sporting event.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.