European Pet Passport Lets Animals Travel To EU States

The European Union is a big fan of traveling pets. It has pet passports that allow them to travel through all the member states. Still, until this week, there was a limit. Travelers could only take up to five pets across the borders.

Now, thanks to a pet-loving member of the EU Parliament, those who prefer to travel with herds of animals are now free to roam, as long as they're heading for a competition or a sporting event.

