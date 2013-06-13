Now He Tells Us: 'Tang Sucks,' Says Apollo 11's Buzz Aldrin
Hey, we were told in the '60s that we'd grow up to be astronauts if we drank Tang and that our heroes loved it!
But the second man on the moon — Apollo 11's Buzz Aldrin — says "Tang sucks."
TMZ.com broke the news that Aldrin let loose with his real opinion during taping of Spike TV's Guys Choice awards, which airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.
And now Aldrin is tweeting this:
"Want to know what I think of #tang? Watch the #guyschoice on @SpikeTV. I'm awarding Felix Baumgartner the #mankind award!"
OK, what does everyone else think?
