© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

José James On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published July 22, 2013 at 3:05 PM EDT
José James.
José James.

Originally from Minneapolis, José James began chasing his dreams of jazz singing at 17. He found his way to London and New York, and eventually ended up at The New School to study jazz vocals. James was always interested in a musical place where jazz, R&B, hip-hop and more can all come together.

James finds that musical niche on his new album, No Beginning, No End. In this installment of World Cafe, the singer and his band perform songs that seamlessly blend a multitude of funk, hip-hop and jazz sounds. In an interview, James also discusses the greatness of Marvin Gaye arranger Leon Ware, and elaborates on why he chose to make a "quiet" album.

This installment of World Cafe was first published on June 13, 2013.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye