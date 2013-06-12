© 2021
Stuck On The Tarmac, Passengers Break Into Song

Published June 12, 2013 at 7:22 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A flight from Las Vegas to Phoenix this week was delayed and delayed, passengers stuck on the tarmac for four hours without air conditioning or water in 108-degree heat. A YouTube post said some passengers got sick, but, quote, to "avoid a mutiny," others joined together in song: R. Kelly's "I Believe I Can Fly."

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Singing) I believe I can fly.

(LAUGHTER)

MONTAGNE: Eventually they did fly, on their second plane. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.