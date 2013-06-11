Holiday Inn In North London Hopes To Horrify Guests

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

A North London Holiday Inn is hoping to horrify its guests, and we're not talking about rude clerks at reception. To promote the horror film, "Mama," the hotel has received a gory makeover. Rooms with blood-soaked sheets and scary graffiti also included paranormal visitations designed to trigger a flight or fight response.

