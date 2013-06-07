Company Tries To Solve 'Hot Chocolate' Issue

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And our Last Word In Business is hot chocolate - not the kind you drink on a wintry day, but the kind you eat in the sizzling tropics. The snack company Mondelez says it's perfecting a process to make chocolate unmeltable - even in temperatures above 100 degrees.

The Deerfield, Ill., company says this new innovation will help it sell chocolate in emerging markets with hot climates and limited refrigeration, like Africa. Good for sales but not so great, we suspect, for that other great American chocolate innovation - melted-on-the-campfire s'mores.

