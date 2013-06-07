© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published June 6, 2013 at 8:45 AM EDT
New Zealander and teenage star Lorde.
New Zealander and teenage star Lorde.

This month on Heavy Rotation — the series in which public-radio hosts and DJs share their favorite new songs — we have music from all over the map. Hip-hop, punk, EDM, folk, pop: It's all here. Meet this month's panel of pickers:

  • David Dye, host of NPR's World Cafe

  • Rita Houston, program director of WFUV in New York City

  • David Brown, host of Texas Music Matters for KUTX in Austin

  • Jessi Whitten, music director at Colorado Public Radio's OpenAir indie station

  • Alex Ruder, DJ at KEXP in Seattle

  • Kim Ruehl, a writer for FolkAlley.com

  • Andrea Swensson, blogger for TheCurrent.org

  • Travis Holcombe, a new daytime host for KCRW in Santa Monica, Calif.

  • Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Frannie Kelley of NPR Music Radio's hip-hop station Microphone Check

  • Otis Hart, coordinator of NPR Music Radio

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.