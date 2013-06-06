VIDEO: Michelle Obama's Face-To-Face With A Heckler

CNN has video that lets you see and hear some of what it was like Tuesday night when first lady Michelle Obama confronted a heckler who had interrupted her during a Democratic fundraiser at a home in Washington, D.C.

The news network says it got the clip from GetEQUAL, a group that advocates for lesbians and gays. It was a GetEQUAL activist who interrupted the first lady.

