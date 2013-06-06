Police In India Arrest Three In Alleged Rape Of U.S. Tourist

Police in India say they've arrested three men in connection with the alleged gang rape of an American woman in northern India earlier this week.

The unidentified suspects, aged 22 and 23, were arrested Thursday near Manali, police officer Vinod Dhawan was quoted by The Associated Press as saying.

As we reported on Tuesday, the woman, whose identity has not been made public, was reportedly attacked when she accepted a lift from a group of men near Manali, a resort town in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh about 335 miles north of the capital, New Delhi.

According to the AP, the woman's complaint alleges that after accepting the ride, she was driven to a secluded spot and raped. Reuters quotes local police as saying the incident occurred Monday night as she was hitchhiking back to her guest house after being unable to find a taxi.

The suspects were being questioned by police and their truck has been impounded, a police statement said.

