Film Crew To Search Landfill For Atari Games

Published June 5, 2013 at 7:18 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Linda Wertheimer with an archeological expedition to recover ancient relics from the '80s.

The Fuel entertainment company plans to sift through a New Mexico landfill in search of Atari video games. According ancient legend, that's where Atari dumped millions of copies of "E.T." The movie-based video game did not sell well in 1982. But now folks are ready to pay for Atari's remains.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.