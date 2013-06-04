Madeleine Peyroux On World Cafe

Madeleine Peyroux started singing blues and jazz on the streets of Paris. Over the course of her career, Peyroux has released six albums, sold more than a million copies of her second record (Careless Love) and developed a following for her easygoing, Billie Holiday-tinged sound.

Peyroux's musical sweet spot is somewhere between country and R&B, so it makes sense that producer Larry Klein suggested she cover the songs on Ray Charles' groundbreaking 1962 album Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music for her new record, The Blue Room. It's a great fit, as you'll hear in Peyroux's live set with a small orchestra, recorded at The Kimmel Center in Philadelphia. World Cafe's Michaela Majoun gets the story.

