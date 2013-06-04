© 2021
Lululemon's Pants Return With 'More Fabric Across The Bum'

By Mark Memmott
Published June 4, 2013 at 9:43 AM EDT
Some of the clothes at a Lululemon store in Pasadena, Calif., earlier this year.
See-through pants brought Lululemon (and some of its customers) unwanted attention back in March, as we reported at the time. They were pulled from shelves.

Now the yoga and running clothier says that thanks to "more fabric across the bum" and other design changes, the black pants are coming back to stores this month.

Lululemon cautions though, that customers need to "get real about sheerness. ... Luon is a knit fabric — if you stretch a knit fabric far enough, it will go sheer. That's why the right fit is key."

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
