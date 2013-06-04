Longest Word In German Has Been Retired

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne.

German spelling bees are about to get easier. The language's longest word has been retired. Its 63 letters long so we'll let YouTube's words German channel say it.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Rindfleischetikettierungsuberwachungsaufgabenubertragungsgesetz.

MONTAGNE: One word, the definition: A law concerning the delegation of duties for the supervision of cattle marking and the labeling of beef. The law is outdated, so officials are saying auf wiedersehen.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.