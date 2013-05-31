© 2021
Movie In The Works For 'Grumpy Cat'

Published May 31, 2013 at 8:23 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne.

Last year, a snapshot of a frowning feline went viral, emblazoned with captions like, "Of all the 9 lives I've lived, this is the worst." Within months, "Grumpy Cat" - that's her nom de plume -had a book deal. Now, the feline face that launched a thousand memes has a movie in the works.

So how does a cat make it into the pictures? Turns out she has a great agent - the same one who represents another online star, "Keyboard Cat."

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.