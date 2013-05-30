© 2021
Missing Senior Citizen Comes Home In Time For TV Deadline

Published May 30, 2013 at 7:21 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

A television news crew in Maine was reporting a story about a man who had gone missing. Seventy-three-year-old Robert McDonough suffers from dementia and had not been seen for more than 14 hours. As the TV reporter prepared to go live, standing outside McDonough's home, an elderly man wandered into the camera shot. The reporter said hello, then did a double take. Robert McDonough had returned home, safe and sound, just in time for the newscast.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.