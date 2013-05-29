Tuesday's Tornadoes To Be Followed By More Storms Wednesday

Tuesday's warnings about more severe weather and the likelihood of tornadoes across much of the nation's midsection proved accurate.

"Tornadoes were reported Tuesday afternoon and evening in north and central Kansas, including near Corning in Nemaha County and Culver in Ottawa County," The Kansas Cit Star writes. "At least one home was destroyed west of Corning and several outbuildings were damaged, but there were no reports of injuries when a twister struck at 4:16 p.m."

The Weather Channel has video of one of Tuesday's big twisters. It adds that tornadoes also touched down Tuesday in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

With the spot-on warnings from yesterday in mind, we note that the National Weather Service has issued some similar alerts for Wednesday:

"Severe weather is possible across much of the Great Plains and portions of the Northeast on Wednesday. Locations of greatest risk are in the central and southern plains where strong tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are possible. Heavy rainfall may also lead to flash flooding especially across portions of the northern Plains, the Midwest and the Northeast."

