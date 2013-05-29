© 2021
Swedish High School Flubs Graduation Requirement

Published May 29, 2013 at 7:22 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. You ever have one of those nightmares where you arrive at school and totally forgot there was an exam scheduled? Well, here's a different twist: A Swedish high school broke the news to seniors that they forgot to offer a religion course that's required for students to graduate.

The school admits this is their fault. Still, the principal said, to graduate on time, seniors had just a few days to complete all the requirements for the yearlong course. I'm giving the school the failing grade here.

