Ivan And Alyosha On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published May 28, 2013 at 12:10 PM EDT
Ivan and Alyosha.

Ivan and Alyosha started out as the duo of Tim Wilson and Ryan Carbary, with the band's name coming from characters in the Russian novel The Brothers Karamazov. The two met in 2007 and immediately attracted strong national praise for their first EP, The Verse, The Chorus.

In this interview and studio performance, Wilson discusses the process of creating Ivan and Alyosha's hooky and heartfelt full-length debut, All the Times We Had, with host David Dye. "We didn't get it perfect," Wilson says, "but I definitely think we got it right."

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
